AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 283,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,749,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $114,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 316.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,265 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 364.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

