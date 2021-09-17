American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,368 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

