American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,478 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

