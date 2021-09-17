American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.28 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

