American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 857,243 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.38.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

