American National Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

