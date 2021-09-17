American National Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7,570.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 145,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

