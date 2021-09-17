American National Insurance Co. Has $17.42 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $585.90. 56,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

