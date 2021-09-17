American National Insurance Co. Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.9% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,797,000 after acquiring an additional 121,931 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.59. 35,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,297. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

