American National Insurance Co. Has $32.99 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

