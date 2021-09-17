Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,075 shares of company stock worth $94,198 and have sold 157,412 shares worth $5,299,545. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.