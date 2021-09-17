Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,804,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,639,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
