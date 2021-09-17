Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 55.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STTK opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $842.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.43.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

