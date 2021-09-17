Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,185,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

