Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,838 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $504.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

XXII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

