Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 889,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,983 shares of company stock worth $35,223,862.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

