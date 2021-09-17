AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.21. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $130.50. 24,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. AMETEK has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

