Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Down 5%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 15,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,658,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,250 shares of company stock worth $2,853,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after buying an additional 123,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

