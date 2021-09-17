Amon Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $12,418.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00135060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00044984 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

