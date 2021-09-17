Ampio Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average daily volume of 1,461 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.70 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,554,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 449,922 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 199,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

