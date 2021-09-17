Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 41,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.41. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

