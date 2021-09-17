Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

