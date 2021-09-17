Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,701 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

