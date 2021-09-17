Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $54.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.68 million and the lowest is $52.50 million. Cryoport reported sales of $11.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $220.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $261.96 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

Several research firms have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock worth $26,224,330. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $66.92. 1,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,528. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

