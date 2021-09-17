Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

