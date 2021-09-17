Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $319.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the highest is $322.37 million. GDS reported sales of $224.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

GDS stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

