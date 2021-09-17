Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

