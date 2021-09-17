Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $14.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.45 million to $14.77 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $59.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $60.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $77.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRX. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,108 shares of company stock worth $4,683,360. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. 2,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 579.25 and a beta of 0.66.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

