Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,275. The company has a market capitalization of $329.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

