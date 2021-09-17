Analysts Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.

BCLI opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

