Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).
Shares of IDRA remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 385,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,004. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
