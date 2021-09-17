Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.17. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 860%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.62. 38,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

