Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE R traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. 928,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

