Analysts Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $47.43

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ALKT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.43. 1,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

