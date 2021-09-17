Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT at $22.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.09. 12,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

