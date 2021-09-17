Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $281.33

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.33.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.63. The company had a trading volume of 100,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,798. Watsco has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

