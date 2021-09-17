Analyzing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.86 $1.12 million $0.07 52.71

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.69%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

