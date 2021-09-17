Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. 2,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,949. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.