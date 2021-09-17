Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 35.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Linde by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

LIN stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.81. 12,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.20. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

