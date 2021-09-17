Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

ORCL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

