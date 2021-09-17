Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on Anglo American and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.