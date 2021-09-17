Anpario plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,413.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.53). The company has a market capitalization of £140.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

