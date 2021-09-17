Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $374.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.30 and its 200-day moving average is $375.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

