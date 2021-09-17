AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $172,504.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00758884 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,325,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.