Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

