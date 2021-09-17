APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 918,743 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get APi Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in APi Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in APi Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,245 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.