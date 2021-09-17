Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 103,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

