Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.85.

AMAT stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

