Apriem Advisors Makes New Investment in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBIG remained flat at $$8.32 during trading hours on Friday. 128,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,285,951. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

