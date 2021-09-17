Arizona State Retirement System Sells 836 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

CIO opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $734.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

